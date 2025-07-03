UPS drivers to receive buyout offer as company shrinks parcel network

UPS plans to offer voluntary buyouts to unionized delivery drivers for the first time in its history as it looks to align the workforce with the downsizing of its domestic ground network and Amazon business.

The news follows management’s disclosure in April of intentions to eliminate 20,000 front-line positions as part of a broader effort to cut excess capacity and improve profits. UPS’s (NYSE: UPS) network optimization plan, called Network of the Future, envisions closing 200 sortation centers over five years and increasing automation for handling packages. Dozens of facilities have already been consolidated in the past year.

Package drivers would “receive a generous financial package if they choose to leave UPS” on top of earned retirement benefits, including pension and healthcare, the parcel freight company said in a statement Thursday. “As we navigate an unprecedented business landscape, we are executing the largest network reconfiguration in UPS history” and need to similarly adjust headcount, the company explained.

Parcel volumes are under pressure from a variety of headwinds, including Trump administration tariffs that have slowed imports and a January decision to reduce Amazon business by 50% over 18 months because so much of it is unprofitable.