Teamsters complain UPS slow to deploy air-conditioned vehicles

The Teamsters union on Wednesday called out UPS for not living up to the terms of their 2023 labor agreement, alleging the employer is dragging its feet on purchasing air conditioned package cars and moving part-time workers to full-time status. It also accused UPS of violating rules on overtime work.

Under a five-year contract finalized in August 2023, UPS (NYSE: UPS) committed to deliver at least 28,000 new or replacement sprinter vans and package cars with in-cab air conditioning purchased after Jan. 1, 2024, create 7,500 new full-time jobs by combining part-time hours into full time ones and fill 22,500 open jobs. The last-minute agreement averted a potentially crippling nationwide strike.

The Teamsters, which represents about 340,000 UPS warehouse and delivery workers, said it has formally asked UPS to explain by July 1 why key contract terms are unfulfilled. Information requested includes the status of air conditioning, UPS’s plans for completing the fleet upgrade and the number of full-time opportunities offered to part-time workers to date.

The demand for air conditioned vehicles comes amid a blistering heat wave in the Midwest and Northeast where temperatures have soared to record highs this week, including above 100 degrees in New York, Boston and Philadelphia. The collective bargaining agreement calls for UPS to prioritize deployment of air conditioned vehicles in the hottest southern states, such as Texas, Arizona and Nevada.