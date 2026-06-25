FedEx Freight forecasts growth as standalone company

FedEx Freight started on a bad foot with investors on Thursday when a technical glitch delayed a virtual presentation for analysts about its first earnings report as an independent company since being spun off from FedEx Corp. on June 1.

The less-than-truckload carrier said revenue increased 4.8% to $2.4 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31 thanks to higher fuel surcharges and weight per shipment, beating expectations. The numbers were not new because they were included in FedEx’s earnings numbers on Tuesday.

New information came in the guidance. For the remaining seven months of the year FedEx Freight (NYSE: FDXF) is expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.60, excluding any spin off costs. It also forecasts 4% to 6% revenue growth compared to the same period last year and an operating margin of 9% to 9.5%, up from 7.8% growth in 2025.

Adjusted fourth-quarter operating income decreased 24% year over year to $363 million, with an operating margin of 15%. Results were impacted by separation costs, lower shipments, a gain from the sale of a terminal during the prior year and increased wage rates. Average daily shipments fell 5.9% to 86,700. Weight per shipment was 948 pounds, up 3%. Revenue per shipment of $415.22 represented an 11.5% increase.