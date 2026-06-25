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FedEx Freight forecasts growth as standalone company

Less-than-truckload carrier reports 1st earnings after FedEx spinoff

Eric Kulisch
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FedEx Freight has 30,000 vehicles and thousands of trailers, like this one at a warehouse in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)

FedEx Freight started on a bad foot with investors on Thursday when a technical glitch delayed a virtual presentation for analysts about its first earnings report as an independent company since being spun off from FedEx Corp. on June 1.

The less-than-truckload carrier said revenue increased 4.8% to $2.4 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31 thanks to higher fuel surcharges and weight per shipment, beating expectations. The numbers were not new because they were included in FedEx’s earnings numbers on Tuesday.

New information came in the guidance. For the remaining seven months of the year FedEx Freight (NYSE: FDXF) is expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.60, excluding any spin off costs. It also forecasts 4% to 6% revenue growth compared to the same period last year and an operating margin of 9% to 9.5%, up from 7.8% growth in 2025. 

Adjusted fourth-quarter operating income decreased 24% year over year to $363 million, with an operating margin of 15%. Results were impacted by separation costs, lower shipments, a gain from the sale of a terminal during the prior year and increased wage rates. Average daily shipments fell 5.9% to 86,700. Weight per shipment was 948 pounds, up 3%. Revenue per shipment of $415.22 represented an 11.5% increase.

FedEx Freight is the largest LTL company in the United States with a 17% market share, 355 service centers and about 30,000 vehicles. About two-thirds of its revenue comes from manufacturing, where growth has accelerated during the past five months. It has a dedicated sales force of more than 500 representatives.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore wrote in a client note this week that FedEx Freight stands to significantly benefit from an industrial recovery because it has 30% spare capacity to soak up extra demand. 

For the full year, revenue reached $8.8 billion, a 1.1% decline. 

Earlier, FedEx Corp. announced it would reduce $4.1 billion in debt using cash provided by FedEx Freight under terms of the separation agreement.

FedEx Freight stock price dipped nearly 2% during the day and was down 1.2% in afterhours trading, with a price of $156.68 per share. It closed on June 1 at $149.53 per share.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com