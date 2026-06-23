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FedEx boost revenue behind premium parcel, freight volumes

Transformation initiative pays dividends despite market headwinds

Eric Kulisch
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FedEx domestic package volume in the fourth quarter, ended May 31, was up 3% year over year. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)

Federal Express Corp. earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations for the fiscal year fourth quarter, with premium business-to-business services driving most of the revenue growth and efficiencies from a multiyear network restructuring fully takes hold. 

The courier giant on Tuesday pointed to strong growth in yields and volumes across its domestic and international parcel and freight products as a positive verdict on the strategy to focus on growing market share in premium markets such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, data centers and specialized B2C. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has largely abandoned local, last-mile parcel delivery for e-commerce sellers because the low margins can’t offset the high cost of operating a global multi-modal network.

Revenue increased 13% to $25 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $6.31 was up 4% year over year, but the company’s operating margin contracted to 8.4% from 9.1% as it coped with volatile tariff changes from the Trump administration, the grounding of the MD-11 freighter fleet, uncertainty from the Iran war and rising transportation and labor costs. FedEx and its pilots this month finalized a new contract that increases pay by 40% over the four-year term. 

The results were the first issued since FedEx spun off its freight trucking business on June 1.  FedEx Freight reports results on Thursday. FedEx’s fiscal year 2026 ended on May 31, but the company switched to reporting on a standard calendar year format on June 1, making upcoming year-over-year comparisons more difficult. The company expects to meet its target of more than $1 billion in savings this year because of the network streamlining.

FedEx grew full-year revenue by 9% to $94.7 billion and adjusted operating income by 17%. The 7.7% adjusted operating margin was the highest margin rate in four years. 

Domestic and international package volumes in the quarter grew 13% versus the prior year period. Package yield was up 11%. In the past two years, FedEx has targeted heavy freight shipments to better utilize its airline capacity. The new focus led to a 12% increase in the average daily pounds for international export freight compared to the same quarter last year. 

FedEx’s consolidation of express and ground networks into an integrated operation continues to make progress. By the end of June, about 45% of FedEx’s eligible U.S. and Canadian average daily volume will flow through 490 reorganized facilities, with optimized volumes rising to 65% by peak season in the fourth quarter, CEO Raj Subramaniam said during a presentation to analysts.

In Europe, FedEx achieved its twelfth consecutive quarter of revenue gains, which the company attributed to better service levels. Subramaniam said Europe represents the largest opportunity for profit improvement in the cross-border international business. The company recently announced a $54 million investment to expand a less-than-truckload terminal in Duiven, the Netherlands, to support growth in the premium parcel and freight market, and better align with the reimagined deferred air freight network. FedEx is targeting high-yield air freight, such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, electronics and automotive components that is more profitable per pound than heavier, general consignments.

FedEx is beginning to recoup duties ordered returned by the Supreme Court because the emergency justification used by the Trump administration was deemed unconstitutional. Chief Commercial Officer Brie Carere said FedEx will start passing on refunds to customers in August.

On a calendar-year basis, FedEx said it expects revenue to grow 11% in 2026 with guidance for about $17.50 per adjusted diluted share at the midpoint implying y/y growth of 16%.

FedEx’s stock price was down 3.5% in after hours trading. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com