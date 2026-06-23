FedEx boost revenue behind premium parcel, freight volumes

Federal Express Corp. earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations for the fiscal year fourth quarter, with premium business-to-business services driving most of the revenue growth and efficiencies from a multiyear network restructuring fully takes hold.

The courier giant on Tuesday pointed to strong growth in yields and volumes across its domestic and international parcel and freight products as a positive verdict on the strategy to focus on growing market share in premium markets such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, data centers and specialized B2C. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has largely abandoned local, last-mile parcel delivery for e-commerce sellers because the low margins can’t offset the high cost of operating a global multi-modal network.

Revenue increased 13% to $25 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $6.31 was up 4% year over year, but the company’s operating margin contracted to 8.4% from 9.1% as it coped with volatile tariff changes from the Trump administration, the grounding of the MD-11 freighter fleet, uncertainty from the Iran war and rising transportation and labor costs. FedEx and its pilots this month finalized a new contract that increases pay by 40% over the four-year term.

The results were the first issued since FedEx spun off its freight trucking business on June 1. FedEx Freight reports results on Thursday. FedEx’s fiscal year 2026 ended on May 31, but the company switched to reporting on a standard calendar year format on June 1, making upcoming year-over-year comparisons more difficult. The company expects to meet its target of more than $1 billion in savings this year because of the network streamlining.