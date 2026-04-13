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FedEx CFO John Dietrich resigns

Eric Kulisch
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As CFO, John Dietrich was responsible for overseeing FedEx’s strategic financial planning, corporate development, investor relations, taxes, accounting and internal controls. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)

(UPDATED April 14, 2020, 10:15 a.m. ET)

FedEx Corp. announced Monday that John Dietrich will step down as chief financial officer on June 1 upon successful completion of the spin-off of FedEx Freight into a new publicly traded company. 

No reason was given for Dietrich’s departure. He will remain with the company until July 31. 

Claude Russ, enterprise vice president of finance, will serve as interim CFO while the company conducts a comprehensive internal and external search for a successor. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) affirmed its fiscal year 2026 outlook, which was shared on its last earnings call, along with the 2029 targets shared at its Investor Day in February.

CFO John Dietrich (Source: FedEx)

Dietrich joined FedEx as CFO in August 2023 after serving as CEO of all-cargo airline Atlas Air. He played a key role in implementing FedEx’s initiative for eliminating billions of dollars in structural costs, the Network 2.0 consolidation strategy, the Tricolor restructuring of the airline to better align capacity with service levels and the planned spin off of FedEx Freight, which have helped the company produce several quarters of solid profit growth. FedEx stock price is up 38% during Dietrich’s tenure as CFO. 

“I want to thank John for his many contributions to the FedEx leadership team over the last several years as we successfully navigated a significant company transformation and delivered on the upcoming spin of our Freight business,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Corporation. “As we begin the search for John’s successor, I am confident that Claude’s wealth of experience will ensure seamless continuity and commitment to advancing our strategy.”

Russ currently leads the global financial planning and analysis team as well as the finance initiatives within the company’s Drive campaign to root out structural waste. He has served in a variety of leadership roles during his 24 years at FedEx, including as chief operating officer of FedEx Dataworks, senior vice president of revenue management at FedEx Services, and CFO of FedEx Freight. 

Bank of America analyst Ken Hoextra said in a client note that the timing of Dietrich’s departure is unnerving for investors after FedEx hosted an Investor Day in February in which it laid out 2029 financial targets. FedEx last month said it expects fiscal year 2026 revenue to grow 6.25% at the mid range vs. 5.5%, with adjusted EPS of $19.30 to $20.10, up from the prior range of $17.80 to $19. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com