FedEx Freight to close 7 service centers nationwide in 2024

FedEx Freight, the less-than-truckload unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), confirmed Tuesday that it is closing seven service centers across the U.S. this year as the division continues to make alignments to its freight network.

“As the less-than-truckload industry evolves, at FedEx, we are continuing to adapt our freight network to meet forecasted demand and make adjustments that align with the evolving needs of the business,” a FedEx spokesperson told FreightWaves.

The seven facilities to be closed later this year represent approximately 1% of FedEx Freight’s overall door count, and some team members will be offered opportunities at nearby FedEx locations, the company said.

No specific dates were given for closures. It’s unclear how many workers will be affected.



