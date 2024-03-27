FedEx pilots pick third union chairman since last summer

The board of the FedEx pilots’ union has elected its third chairman in eight months as the group tries to overcome internal divisions that have hampered efforts to achieve an updated labor contract.

The FedEx Master Executive Council voted for Captain Jose Nieves, a Boeing 757 pilot who has been at FedEx (NYSE: FDX) for 28 years, to lead the union’s 5,800 members, the Air Line Pilots Association announced late Tuesday.

Nieves replaces Captain Billy Wilson, who was elected Oct. 30, 2023 for an interim term through March 2025 but was voted out this month in the face of growing opposition. A large subset of disenchanted pilots willing to take a more aggressive stance versus FedEx management pushed the vote.

Wilson took the helm when predecessor Christopher Norman resigned in the wake of last summer’s union rejection of a tentative agreement that leadership endorsed as delivering industry-leading improvements on pay, retirement and work-life balance.