FedEx posts strong quarterly results

Cost cuts offset ongoing demand weakness

Mark Solomon
FedEx cost savings offset demand weakness (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Corp. late Thursday reported adjusted earnings of $3.86 per diluted share in its fiscal 2024 third quarter, well above analysts’ estimates of $3.45 per share, sending shares up sharply in after-hours trading.

The company (NYSE: FDX) said cost cuts and efficiency improvements offset continued macroeconomic weakness. FedEx Express, the company’s air and international unit posted improved operating results despite lower revenue. FedEx Ground’s operating results increased due to lower structural costs and higher base yields. Cost per package was flat.

FedEx Freight, the company’s less-than-truckload unit, posted lower operating results due to lower fuel surcharges, less volume and reduced weight per shipment, the company said.

The company adjusted its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, moving up the top and bottom ends of its range to $17.25 to $18.25 a share, from $17 to $18 per share. FedEx expects to hit its FY 2024 commitments of $1.8 billion in permanent cost reductions from its DRIVE transformation program.


The company said its board had authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program, which is in addition to the $600 million in shares that remain available for purchase under a 2021 authorization program.

FedEx shares were up nearly 13% in after-hours trading after rising nearly 2% during the regular session.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.