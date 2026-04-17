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FedEx pilots to vote on tentative contract after union endorsement

Five-year contract will go into effect this summer if pilots ratify the deal

Eric Kulisch
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FedEx has about 5,000 pilots who fly hundreds of large cargo jets for the company’s freight airline. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)

The board of the FedEx pilots’ union on Thursday signed off on a tentative contract agreed to by its negotiating team and the company last week, and will now present it to rank-and-file members for a ratification vote.

The Air Line Pilots Association said the FedEx Master Executive Council voted to advance the five-year contract to a vote with a positive recommendation. The decision was expected. Balloting will open on May 12 and close on June 9, ALPA said in a news release. If ratified, the tentative agreement will become the new collective bargaining agreement between FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and its 5,000 pilots, effective June 29. 

Pilots will receive a 40% increase in their hourly pay and other benefits, along with back pay (up to $150,000 for captains and $102,500 for first officers) to account for delayed raises during negotiations, according to a copy of the agreement posted on a union website. Starting in 2028, they will receive 3% annual raises. 

Pilots will have a lot of topics to review in deciding how to vote on the proposed contract. The agreement covers everything from vacation, hours of service, and scheduling to medical standards and passenger airline travel to departure bases. 

It took five years of difficult talks and the help of the National Mediation Board to reach a tentative agreement. The sides worked out a deal in 2023, but the pilots voted against it.

In fiscal year 2025, ended May 31, revenue inched up to $87.9 billion, while adjusted operating income inched down to $6.1 billion with a 7% operating margin. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $18.19 compared to $17.80 in 2024. 

Through the 2026 fiscal year third quarter, ended Feb. 28, revenue was up 6% to $69.7 billion. Operating income increased 14% to $3.9 billion.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com