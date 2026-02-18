Feds target sham CDL trainers in multi-state sting

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued notices of proposed removal to over 550 commercial driver’s license (CDL) training schools, escalating a campaign that began late last year to purge the industry of CDL “mills” that fast-track unqualified drivers onto the nation’s roadways.

Over the course of five days – after mobilizing more than 300 investigators across 50 states – FMCSA conducted 1,426 on-site sting operations and investigations that resulted in 448 schools being hit with formal notices of removal for failing to meet basic safety standards, the Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday.

Another 109 training providers voluntarily withdrew from FMCSA’s national Training Provider Registry (TPR) “as soon as they learned investigators were on their way,” according to DOT, and an additional 97 training providers remain under investigation for compliance issues.

“For too long, the trucking industry has operated like the Wild, Wild West,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a press release.