Felony Child Abuse Charge Filed Against Wichita Freight Company Executive

The CEO of King of Freight, a shipping company based in Wichita, Kansas, has been charged with felony child abuse and has stepped down from his leadership position as legal proceedings begin, according to court records and company communications.
Michael Ricklefs, who served as CEO and was listed as part owner of King of Freight, was arrested on January 11, 2026, and charged with felony child abuse in Sedgwick County District Court.
In a message sent to employees, a company official noted that Ricklefs had stepped down from his role to address “personal matters” and stated that the board of directors would oversee operations in his absence. The communication also indicated Ricklefs was unable to comment on recent allegations. King of Freight declined to provide a comment when contacted by media.
Arrest and Court Proceedings
Ricklefs posted a $75,000 bond following his arrest, and court records show he is scheduled to appear in Sedgwick County District Court on February 9 to address the charge.
The felony child abuse charge stems from an incident that led to Ricklefs’ arrest earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged abuse have not been publicly released, and court proceedings are ongoing. As of this report, no additional public filings detailing the circumstances of the accusation have been made available.
Prior Legal History
According to court records, this is not Ricklefs’ first encounter with law enforcement on charges related to violence. In 2018, he pled guilty to felony battery charges in Sedgwick County and received an 18-month sentence. That case stemmed from a separate incident several years earlier.
A previous felony battery charge was filed against Ricklefs in 2010, but that case was ultimately dismissed. Additionally, in 2006 he pled guilty to DUI and drug charges in Trego County, Kansas.
The inclusion of past charges and convictions in public reporting reflects available court records, though they relate to separate incidents and are not connected to the current child abuse charge.
Company Leadership Update
In a recent email distributed internally, King of Freight informed employees that Ricklefs’ departure from his CEO position occurred prior to the announcement and that the transition of leadership responsibilities to the board of directors was already underway. The company did not provide further detail on who would assume executive duties.
King of Freight has not issued a public statement regarding the charge or the leadership change beyond confirming no comment to media inquiries.
Legal Process and Next Steps
Ricklefs is set to return to court on February 9 to face the felony child abuse charge. At this stage, the case remains a matter in the judicial process, and no conviction has been recorded. Felony child abuse charges are serious and carry significant potential penalties if a conviction occurs, but defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Legal experts note that an arraignment and pretrial hearings typically follow the filing of charges, allowing defendants to enter pleas and for prosecutors to present evidence. Outcomes of such cases can range from negotiated resolutions to trial, depending on testimony and available documentation.
Broader Context
This development joins several significant criminal matters unfolding in the Wichita area, including recent high-profile sentencing and convictions involving violent offenses unrelated to this case. While those cases reflect separate legal issues, they illustrate ongoing criminal proceedings within the local jurisdiction in early 2026.