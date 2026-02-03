Felony Child Abuse Charge Filed Against Wichita Freight Company Executive

The CEO of King of Freight, a shipping company based in Wichita, Kansas, has been charged with felony child abuse and has stepped down from his leadership position as legal proceedings begin, according to court records and company communications.

Michael Ricklefs, who served as CEO and was listed as part owner of King of Freight, was arrested on January 11, 2026, and charged with felony child abuse in Sedgwick County District Court.

In a message sent to employees, a company official noted that Ricklefs had stepped down from his role to address “personal matters” and stated that the board of directors would oversee operations in his absence. The communication also indicated Ricklefs was unable to comment on recent allegations. King of Freight declined to provide a comment when contacted by media.

Arrest and Court Proceedings

Ricklefs posted a $75,000 bond following his arrest, and court records show he is scheduled to appear in Sedgwick County District Court on February 9 to address the charge.