First look: Covenant flags March rebound after soft Q1 earnings

Covenant Logistics Group reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter 2026 earnings as severe winter weather and higher fuel costs weighed on performance, though improving freight trends in March point to a potential rebound.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based truckload and logistics provider posted net income of $4.4 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, down from $6.6 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.26, compared to $0.32 in the prior-year period.

CEO David Parker said the quarter “fell short of expectations,” citing January and February disruptions, but noted improving freight volumes and pricing toward the end of the quarter.

“Our positive operating performance and the momentum we carried into the second quarter” includes a growing pipeline of new customers and rate increases with select shippers, Parker said in a news release. The company revenue beat first quarter revenue estimates at $307.2 million, but earnings per share of $0.26 missed the $0.30 forecast. Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE: CVLG) reported first quarter results after the market closed on Thursday. The carrier will hold a conference call to discuss results with analysts at 10 a.m. Friday. Covenant provides truckload, expedited, dedicated, and logistics services across the U.S. Revenue rises, margins compress Total revenue increased 14% year over year to $307.2 million, driven by a 15.9% rise in freight revenue, excluding fuel surcharges. Despite top-line growth, profitability weakened. Operating income declined to $6.3 million from $7.6 million, while the operating ratio deteriorated to 98.0% from 97.2%, reflecting higher costs. Fuel expenses, inflationary pressures and higher purchased transportation costs weighed on margins, alongside weather-related disruptions early in the quarter. Segment performance mixed Covenant’s business segments showed divergent trends: Dedicated truckload was a bright spot, with revenue rising 10.9% to $91.1 million and operating income more than doubling, supported by improved fleet productivity.

was a bright spot, with revenue rising 10.9% to $91.1 million and operating income more than doubling, supported by improved fleet productivity. Expedited truckload revenue fell 10.3% to $71.9 million as tractor count declined and miles per unit dropped.

revenue fell 10.3% to $71.9 million as tractor count declined and miles per unit dropped. Managed Freight surged 59.6% to $90.7 million, largely due to acquisitions completed in late 2025, though margins compressed due to higher capacity costs.

surged 59.6% to $90.7 million, largely due to acquisitions completed in late 2025, though margins compressed due to higher capacity costs. Warehousing revenue increased 14.6% to $27.6 million, driven by new customer onboarding, but startup costs limited profit growth. Overall truckload revenue was essentially flat year over year at $188.1 million. Rates improve, capacity tightens Operationally, Covenant saw improving pricing metrics despite softer utilization: Average freight revenue per total mile rose 9.1% to $2.76

Revenue per loaded mile increased 12.1%

Miles per tractor declined 5.7% These trends reflect tightening capacity and stronger pricing power, even as fleet size contracted modestly. Management also pointed to industrywide driver shortages and improving demand as tailwinds heading into the second quarter. Covenant reduced net debt by $51 million during the quarter to $245.3 million, lowering its leverage ratio and improving liquidity. The company expects 2026 capital expenditures of $40 million to $50 million, significantly below 2025 levels, as it focuses on improving returns and reallocating assets. Outlook: Sequential improvement expected Executives said demand is strengthening, with contract freight and committed capacity agreements supporting a gradual recovery. “Solid economic demand and shrinking industry-wide driver capacity are creating a favorable environment for improving yield and revenue per tractor,” Parker said. Covenant expects expedited and managed freight segments to benefit first from the improving market, with sequential gains anticipated through the remainder of 2026. Covenant Logistics Group Q1/26 Q1/25 Y/Y % Change Total revenue $307.2M $269.3M 14% Truckload combined: Revenue $188.1M $188.3M (0.1%) Freight revenue (ex fuel) $163M $162.3M (0.4%) Revenue per tractor per week $5,576 $5,416 2.9% Managed Freight: Revenue $90.7M $56.8 60% Operating income $3.7M $3.5M 5.7% Adjusted operating ratio 96% 94.1% 200 bps Dedicated: Total revenue $103.4M $93.6M 10.5% Freight Revenue (ex fuel) $91.1M $82.1M 10.9% Revenue per tractor per week $4,691 $4,316 8.7% Expedited Freight: Revenue $84.6M $94.6M (10.6%) Freight Revenue (ex fuel) $71.9M $80.2M (10.3%) Revenue per tractor per week $7,327 $7,323 0.1% Adjusted earnings per share $0.26 $0.32 (18.3%) Covenant Logistics Group key first quarter performance indicators.



