First look: Old Dominion Q4 earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter amid “ongoing softness in the domestic economy.”

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based less-than-truckload carrier reported earnings per share of $1.23 Wednesday before the market opened, 7 cents higher than the consensus estimate but 24 cents lower year over year.

Old Dominion’s (NASDAQ: ODFL) revenue fell 7.3% y/y to $1.39 billion as tonnage per day was down 8.2% and revenue per hundredweight was off 0.4% (3.8% higher excluding fuel surcharges). The tonnage decline was the combination of a 7.6% drop in daily shipments and a 0.7% dip in weight per shipment.

A 75.9% operating ratio (operating expenses expressed as a percentage of revenue) was 410 basis points worse y/y but in line with management’s guidance. Salaries, wages and benefits expenses (as a percentage of revenue) were 250 bps higher y/y. The company also recorded lower gains on property and equipment sales, and saw a 100-bp increase in insurance and claims expenses after an annual adjustment to accident claims.



