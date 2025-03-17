Flexport lawsuit accuses Freightmate AI of copyright infringement

Supply chain management company Flexport has filed a lawsuit against Freightmate AI alleging former Flexport employees now heading the logistics software company stole tens of thousands of sensitive commercial documents.

The 23-page complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday, accuses Freightmate AI founders Yingwei (Jason) Zhao and Bryan Lacaillade of building their company on “information and documents brazenly stolen from Flexport.”

According to their LinkedIn pages, Zhao worked as a principal technical program manager at Flexport and Lacaillade was the company’s director of product management. Lacaillade left Flexport in April 2024, and Zhao left a month after.

Flexport’s complaint stated that months before the two left the company, they “secretly conspired to form a competing company in stealth mode.”



