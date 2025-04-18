FMCSA refuses correction request on side underride guards on trailers

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has ruled that it is not obligated to correct a federally funded study that a major insurance group believes underestimates the safety benefits of side underride guards on truck trailers.

In its request for the correction filed in December, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said that FMCSA’s exclusion of a crucial cost-benefit analysis in a review of side-underride studies puts at risk IIHS’ reputation for providing independent, data-driven information to its members.

IIHS explained that it created a “Toughguard” award to encourage trailer manufacturers to design rear underride guards that provide more protection for rear-end crashes than those designed to minimum regulatory requirements.

“Currently, IIHS is considering a new award for side underride guards based on our own analyses of real-world crashes as well as crash tests of an aftermarket design,” the group told FMCSA.



