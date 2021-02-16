FourKites, Tive enter partnership for mutual customers

Supply chain visibility players Tive and FourKites announced a partnership Tuesday to provide an integrated in-transit data platform for mutual customers.

Tive’s in-transit load-sensing data will be combined with FourKites’ visibility capabilities to deliver real-time data and visibility for supply chain customers.

“Collaboration and open access to visibility data benefits everyone in the supply chain,” Krenar Komoni, CEO and founder at Tive, said in a release.

The Open Visibility Network partnership will include FourKites’ machine learning-based estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) engine, and its connectivity to telematics and GPS providers. FourKites’ supply chain visibility platform provides detailed shipment data and analytics, tracking 1 million shipments daily.

Tive will share real-time in-transit load-sensing data and its Solo 5G temperature, light, humidity and shock tracker data. With the world’s longest-lasting 5G tracker, Tive provides meaningful data on carrier and route performance, as trackers are transported on shipments around the world.

“Together with Tive, our mutual customers will be able to pinpoint expected delivery times to their docks with even greater accuracy; keep close tabs on their shipments to monitor for theft; make necessary adjustments to keep goods moving; and keep their yards running efficiently,” Mathew Elenjickal, CEO and founder at FourKites, said in a statement.

Global supply chains have been under immense pressure since the beginning of the pandemic. Increased demand for e-commerce and stringent requirements for COVID-19 vaccines have impacted freight markets globally. Bottlenecks at Los Angeles ports and driver shortages across the U.S. are only two challenges that supply chains are facing.

The companies said that supply chains will continue to be tested in 2021, and this partnership will give their mutual customers new insights to succeed.

