Freight expected to roll on during shutdown

WASHINGTON — In the event the federal government shuts down at midnight Tuesday, freight supply chains, in the short term, should be largely unaffected.

In most cases, federal agencies that run the programs and services affecting goods movement are either funded by mechanisms like the Highway Trust Fund – which are separate from the annual appropriations process – or their employees are deemed essential and will therefore continue to work during a funding lapse.

This year, however, the Trump administration has threatened to use a shutdown as justification for additional federal workforce reductions, but it’s unclear how government employees will be affected, including those working at agencies within the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“DOT modal agencies are largely charged with safety functions, so anytime you cut from that you run the risk of decreasing safety,” Jameson Rice, a transportation lawyer and partner with the law firm Holland & Knight. “It may not be felt immediately, but you will in the long term.”