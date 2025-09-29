Rail regulator wants more time to review UP-NS merger

The Surface Transportation Board today proposed a procedural schedule it will follow as part of its review of Union Pacific’s $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern.

The schedule the board is proposing slightly tweaks the schedule that UP and NS outlined in July.

The board would give the Justice Department and Transportation Department 15 additional days to submit their comments on the transcontinental merger. By pushing the deadline back, it would allow both departments to consider comments filed by other railroads, shippers, labor unions, and communities.

The STB also said dates for public hearings, the close of the record, and a date for a final decision and its effective date would remain “to be determined.”