Rail merger: Lifetime job is great “until you’re stuck in it”

Union Pacific this week traded job protections for the backing by its largest union of its proposed takeover of Norfolk Southern.

The largest western railroad (NYSE: UNP) said that every member of the SMART-TD (Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers—Transportation Division), union holding a job at the time of the merger will have career-long positions if and when the blockbuster rail deal is approved by federal authorities.

The tie-up would create a transcontinental freight rail colossus with more than 50,000 employees operating 52,000 miles of track in 43 states. About 80% of those workers are unionized.

The current networks are far-flung, unmerged: You could work for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) and live in Des Moines, Iowa, more than 900 miles from company headquarters in Atlanta.