Biggest rail union backs UP-NS merger after railroads guarantee job protections

The biggest rail union is backing an historic proposal to create the first transcontinental railroad after receiving guarantees it won’t suffer any job losses in the merger.
SMART-TD (Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers—Transportation Division), which has 5,900 members working trains and yards at Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), on Monday said it would support UP’s acquisition of eastern carrier Norfolk Southern after receiving written guarantees it would suffer no job losses as a result of the merger.
SMART-TD has125,000 active and retired members across all Class I railroads, although the number at NS (NYSE: NSC) has not been publicly disclosed.
The union said that the agreement “guarantees that SMART-TD members working in train and yardmaster service will have job protection for the length of their careers following the transaction,” and won’t face involuntary furloughs as a result of the merger.
“This is a proud day for our members,” said SMART-TD President Jeremy R. Ferguson, in a statement. For generations, railroaders have worried about what mergers might mean for their jobs and whether or not they would be given the opportunity to reach retirement on the rail. Today, we can say with confidence that the biggest railroad and the biggest rail union in America are breaking new ground. We are protecting jobs, protecting families, and protecting the future of the U.S. supply chain.”
The union had initially opposed the deal when it was announced in late July, in part over concerns about possible job losses.
In a statement, Union Pacific Chief Executive Jim Vena said, “When we announced our intent to create the first transcontinental railroad in America, I made a promise to protect the jobs of all unionized employees. Those who have a job when the merger is approved will continue to have one. I am confident we will unlock new sources of growth for the country and our industry.”
President Donald Trump backed the merger in a recent Oval Office meeting with Vena.
The railroads expect to file their formal merger application with the Surface Transportation Board by late October or January 2026.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
