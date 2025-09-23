Biggest rail union backs UP-NS merger after railroads guarantee job protections

The biggest rail union is backing an historic proposal to create the first transcontinental railroad after receiving guarantees it won’t suffer any job losses in the merger.

SMART-TD (Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers—Transportation Division), which has 5,900 members working trains and yards at Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), on Monday said it would support UP’s acquisition of eastern carrier Norfolk Southern after receiving written guarantees it would suffer no job losses as a result of the merger.

SMART-TD has125,000 active and retired members across all Class I railroads, although the number at NS (NYSE: NSC) has not been publicly disclosed.

The union said that the agreement “guarantees that SMART-TD members working in train and yardmaster service will have job protection for the length of their careers following the transaction,” and won’t face involuntary furloughs as a result of the merger.