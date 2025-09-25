Intermodal leads weekly U.S. rail traffic decline

Rail traffic in the United States declined 2.2% in the week ending Sept. 20 compared with the same week a year ago, the Association of American Railroads reported.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

Total carloads were down 1.8% compared with the same week in 2024, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was down 2.5% compared to 2024.

Two of the 10 carload commodity groups, grain and metallic ores and metals, posted an increase compared with the same week in 2024. Commodity groups that posted decreases included coal; miscellaneous carloads; and nonmetallic minerals.

For the first 38 weeks of 2025, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 8,423,372 carloads, up 2.2%, and 10,289,962 intermodal units, up 3.6% from last year. Total combined U.S. traffic for the first 38 weeks of 2025 was 18,713,334 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3% y/y.

North American rail volume for the week ending Sept. 20 on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 330,479 carloads, down 2.6% compared with year-ago week, and 366,778 intermodal units, down 1.2%. Total combined weekly rail traffic in North America was 697,257 carloads and intermodal units, down 1.8%. North American rail volume for the first 38 weeks of 2025 was up 2.4% compared with 2024.