FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit hits the highway Wednesday

Enterprise trucking fleets exist in an increasingly competitive landscape but also have more opportunities than ever before. Many fleets are adopting the newest technologies, and FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit will examine the components of a successful enterprise fleet.

The summit begins at 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday

Kicking off the event as keynote speakers are two pros from USA Truck. The company’s President, CEO & Director, James Reed, is joined by his EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Tim Guin. Together, they will discuss “Culture Shift to Profitability.” They will help you discover how to capture the minds and hearts of both customers and team members by developing a successful company culture.

In addition to Reed and Guin, there is an all-star lineup of speakers at the Enterprise Fleet Summit.

It appears that 2022 may be a very difficult year for trucking as inflation impacts the economy and consumers shift from purchasing goods to experiences and services. What have been the most successful strategies to manage volatility?

The trucking industry never sits still, so looking forward, what will the enterprise fleet landscape look like in the future?

The Enterprise Fleet Summit is a full-day virtual event. Speakers will tackle the most pressing issues facing enterprise fleets today. Others will discuss strategies to grow your fleet, your network, your customer base and your profit margins.



The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes USA Truck (No. 51).