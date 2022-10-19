Future of Freight Festival will be epicenter of freight world – Day 2 

Two weeks from today, “F3: Future of Freight Festival” will begin its second big day in Chattanooga. Attendees will be in the heart of Freight Alley and the headquarters city of FreightWaves. Chattanooga will be alive with this unique FreightTech experience.

While FreightWaves has presented major events around the nation, this is the first time it will host an event in Chattanooga, which is known as the Scenic City. F3 will continue the FreightWaves tradition of bringing together industry leaders to discuss key issues impacting freight markets as well as the latest trends, laws and regulations impacting the freight, logistics and supply chain industries.

The FreightWaves headquarters in downtown Chattanooga. (Photo: Josh Roden/FreightWaves)

To be held Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 1-3, F3’s central hub will be the Chattanooga Convention Center, but events will be held at different locations around downtown Chattanooga. FreightWaves staff members are excited to show off the city as well as to support local small businesses — all while continuing to raise the bar for events in our industry.

Overview of F3

“F3: Future of Freight Festival” will be a major freight conference featuring thought-provoking speakers and industry leaders. But there will be so much more — rapid-fire demonstrations of the latest in FreightTech, interactive sponsor exhibits and a festival that will include exclusive VIP experiences, entertainment and music, all in Chattanooga on the banks of the Tennessee River.

Companies attending F3: Future of Freight Festival

‍Attendees will have opportunities to explore the future of FreightTech, engage with industry leaders and the staff of FreightWaves, and attend discussions focused on all transportation modes: trucking, air, ocean and rail. There will be sessions with experts and entrepreneurs, and multiple opportunities to network with colleagues and new acquaintances from across the industry.

Technology is driving the future of freight forward. However, it’s the people behind the innovation and those using it that are the focus of F3.

John Ibbitson

Day 2 keynote speaker and demonstrations

For a complete list of the F3 speakers, please follow this link. Like other FreightWaves events, F3’s speakers will be a mix of industry leaders, thought-provoking authors, industry observers and those who have a special background of interest to attendees.

The keynote speaker on Day 2 is John Ibbitson, the co-author of “Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline,” which has been translated into nine languages and is sold around the world. Since arriving in 1999 at The Globe and Mail, Canada’s national newspaper, he has served as Washington bureau chief, Ottawa bureau chief, chief political writer and, since 2015, writer at large.

There will also be a number of FreightWaves’ popular Fireside Chats. Among the companies taking part in Day 2 Fireside Chats are Bain Capital Ventures, Baton, DHL Supply Chain, Embark Trucks, Powerhouse, project44, Ryder, Section Partners, Solvento, TriumphPay, Turvo and Uber Freight.

FreightTech of many kinds is revolutionizing the supply chain, logistics and freight industries.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

In addition, there will be rapid-fire demonstrations (lasting seven minutes or less) by a number of companies showcasing the latest FreightTech. Among the companies presenting in the first session on Day 2 of F3 are: ComFreight, J.B. Hunt, Imaginnovate, Optimal Dynamics, TAI, TCS, Trimble Maps, Trucker Path, Valoroo and WNS. Later in the day, another group of companies will be showcasing their technology as well. These companies include: Alvys, DDC FPO, Descartes Systems, Metafora, Mode Global, motive, Tive, Transforce, TriumphPay and Turvo.

Additionally, FreightWaves’ innovative Startup Alley will also be on-stage. Companies include: HopTek, Maven, TruckerCloud, and Worlds.

A number of key executives from FreightTech companies will appear on FreightWavesTV during the day, and there will be another major announcement regarding FreightWaves’ SONAR, the industry-leading freight forecasting platform. The information above is only part of what will take place on Day 2 of F3. There is so much more — and again for further details follow this link.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes J.B. Hunt (No. 4).