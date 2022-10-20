Future of Freight Festival will be epicenter of freight world – Day 3

Two weeks from today, “F3: Future of Freight Festival” will begin its third and final day. Located in the heart of Freight Alley and the headquarters city of FreightWaves, Chattanooga will be alive with this unique FreightTech experience.

While FreightWaves has presented major events around the nation, this is the first time it will host an event in Chattanooga. F3 will continue the FreightWaves tradition of bringing together industry leaders to discuss key issues impacting freight markets as well as the latest trends, laws and regulations impacting the freight, logistics and supply chain industries.

The FreightWaves headquarters in downtown Chattanooga. (Photo: Josh Roden/FreightWaves)

To be held Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 1-3, F3’s central hub will be the Chattanooga Convention Center, but events will be held at different locations around downtown Chattanooga. FreightWaves staff members are excited to show off the city as well as to support local small businesses — all while continuing to raise the bar for events in our industry.

Overview of F3

F3: Future of Freight Festival will be a major freight conference featuring thought-provoking speakers and industry leaders. But there will be so much more — rapid-fire demonstrations of the latest in FreightTech, interactive sponsor exhibits and a festival that will include exclusive VIP experiences, entertainment and music.

Companies attending F3: Future of Freight Festival

‍Attendees will have opportunities to explore what is taking place now and in the near future of FreightTech, engage with industry leaders and the staff of FreightWaves, and attend discussions focused on all transportation modes: trucking, air, ocean and rail. There will be sessions with experts and entrepreneurs, and multiple opportunities to network with colleagues and new acquaintances from across the industry.

Rosemary Coates.

Day 3 keynote speaker and demonstrations

For a complete list of the F3 speakers, please follow this link. Like other FreightWaves events, F3’s speakers will be a mix of industry leaders, thought-provoking authors, industry observers and those who have a special background of interest to attendees.

The keynote speaker on Day 3 is Rosemary Coates, the founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on expanding U.S. manufacturing. She is also the president of Blue Silk Consulting, a supply chain management consulting firm.

Coates has been a management consultant for more than 25 years, helping over 80 global supply chain clients worldwide. She is an Amazon.com bestselling author with five books focused on supply chain management, including the “Reshoring Guidebook,” “42 Rules for Sourcing and Manufacturing in China” and the “Legal Blacksmith – How to Avoid and Defend Supply Chain Disputes.” She also works as an expert witness on legal cases involving global supply chain disputes.

There will also be a number of FreightWaves’ popular Fireside Chats. Among the companies taking part in Fireside Chats on Day 3 are AI Kinetics, Amazon, DHL, Everstream Analytics, FedEx Dataworks, Flexport, Ryder System, Shaw, Inc., Torc and Transfix. There will also be a special Fireside Chat featuring FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller and Jonathan Hoffman, the former chief spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense.

In addition, there will be rapid-fire demonstrations (seven minutes or less) by a number of companies showcasing the latest technology in FreightTech. Among the companies presenting on Day 3 of F3 are: Emtec Digital, FleetOps, FreightFriend, GoodShip, Highway, Hubtek, PalletTrader, TruckBook, U.S. Xpress and Warehowz.

In addition, the winners of FreightWaves’ FreightTech 25 Awards will be announced on Day 3. A number of key executives from FreightTech companies will appear on FreightWavesTV during the day as well.

The information above is only part of what will take place on Day 3 of F3. There is so much more — and again for further details follow this link.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes FedEx (No. 1), U.S. Xpress (No. 13) and Ryder System (No. 22).