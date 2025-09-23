Gatik expands autonomous truck fleet With Loblaw

Gatik, an autonomous middle-mile logistics company, announced a major expansion of its commercial partnership with Loblaw, Canada’s largest retailer, on Monday. The multiyear agreement will deploy Gatik’s autonomous fleet across Loblaw’s distribution network in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), with Loblaw making a strategic investment in Gatik to accelerate the scale-up.

Under the initial phase of the expansion, 20 autonomous trucks equipped with Gatik’s next-generation sensor suite will be deployed by the end of 2025, with an additional 30 autonomous trucks to follow by the end of 2026.

“This is going to be the largest deployment of autonomous trucks ever seen in North America,” Richard Steiner, vice president of government relations and public affairs at Gatik, told FreightWaves in an interview. “We’re no longer talking about just single routes at Gatik. We’re talking about networks.”

The autonomous trucks will operate on short-haul, middle-mile routes of approximately 40-50 miles, moving both dry and perishable goods to Loblaw stores. According to Steiner, operations will run 24/7. “Loblaw has placed a strategic investment in Gatik,” Steiner noted. “I think that speaks volumes to how Loblaw is looking to future-proof its supply chain with autonomous trucks.”