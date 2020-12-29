Great Quarter, Guys top 10 of 2020

It was a year of discussions, SPAC announcements, caring and not caring for the GQG crew.

A list of their favorite episodes to round out the year.

An investor’s guide to final mile: Find out how paying attention to the little details can support success in final-mile logistics.

What should Nikola do with its $700 million in cash?: Nikola is the talk of 2020 for good and for bad reasons, but can its cash worth be saved?

Hydrogen bubble or bust: The guys look at how large Walmart stock can rise and if the surge in hydrogen is worth it or just a big bubble to pop.

How valuable is the space market?: Take a look at the real worth behind space logistics with Senior Equity Analyst Ron Epstein.

FreightWaves Carrier Summit: Should every logistics company have a last-mile strategy?: Why last-mile logistics is so pivotal to both shippers and carriers in the current market.

Q2 3PL earnings: How bad can it be?: JP Hampstead joins the show to look at the highs and lows of second-quarter broker performance.

Is 2020 already a lost year for trucking and logistics?: Take a look back at earnings reports during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hear Andrew Cox’s and Kevin Hill’s predictions for the rest of the year.

Is custom fashion Amazon’s next breakthrough? Andrew Cox and Seth Holm debate the validity of Amazon’s role in customizing fashion.

Freight-tech opportunities far and wide: The Southeast is the perfect landscape to invest in freight tech, and Andrew Cox breaks down why you should pay attention to it.

How has COVID-19 changed the freight-tech landscape: Hear a breakdown of the changes in technology around the freight industry as the pandemic continues into May.



Catch Great Quarter, Guys every Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET and find recaps of all the live podcasts here.