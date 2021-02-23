GSCW chat recap: Jon Gold on overcoming LA/Long Beach port congestion

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 2 focuses on retail, building and construction.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Overcoming the terminal illness of congestion in LA/Long Beach

DETAILS: Consumer expectations are rapidly changing and retail businesses are having to reevaluate age-old practices to keep up with e-commerce. From warehousing to navigating the turbulent waters of exporting and importing, expect to hear from big-name organizations and the next generation of innovative retail strategies.

SPEAKER and INTERVIEWER: Jon Gold, the vice president of supply chain and customer policy with the National Retail Federation; the interviewer is Weston LaBar, president and CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association.

Bios: Jon Gold serves as vice president, supply chain and customs policy, for the National Retail Federation. Gold joined NRF in October 2007 and is responsible for representing NRF before Congress and the administration on supply chain and customs issues impacting the retail industry. Prior to joining NRF, Jonathan served as a policy analyst in the Office of Policy and Planning for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and was responsible for giving policy guidance on issues surrounding maritime cargo security and trade-related matters.

Weston LaBar is the chief executive officer of the Harbor Trucking Association and founding president and CEO of Ventures 52, a bespoke Private Equity Advisory focused on early-stage freight technology startups. He has a decade of experience as a strategic adviser and executive while managing trade associations, as well as large advocacy and external affairs projects.

Key quotes from Jon Gold:

“We can’t keep doing things the way we’ve always done it because the system has changed, whether it’s bigger vessels or increased volumes coming in. We’ve got to figure out a better way for the system going forward.”

(Discussing the controversy over growing detention and demurrage charges in the port, given the sheer size of the ship backup): “Detention and demurrage has a role in the industry as an incentive to move cargo. But folks are already incentivized to move cargo as quickly as they can because they want it on their store shelves. I hear continuously from my members, why am I getting these charges, I want to pick up my cargo but I can’t.”

(Discussing the regulatory climate in the California ports): “The overall situation in California is one our guys continuously look at to see what is the threat and what is the opportunity. How do we do it working with each other to make sure we don’t have burdens in place that are going to drive your members out of business, that are going to impact my members’ ability to move their cargo and create further congestion and other operational issues at the ports.”

Key quote from Weston LaBar

“The fact that [products] need to go essentially straight from the ship to the house has put even more stress on our supply chain.”