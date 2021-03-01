  • ITVI.USA
GSCW chat recap: Pursuing changes in ocean freight movement in 2021

‘You have to think differently. You have to think, how can I collaborate with my supply chain partners to make this work?’

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Monday, March 1, 2021
This fireside chat recap is from Day 6 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 6 focuses on global maritime.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Picking up the pieces: How to overhaul global shipping

DETAILS: Following a year in which the oceangoing freight market first collapsed and then was followed by backups in the key Los Angeles/Long Beach port that can only be described as historic, Sanne Manders, a key executive at digital freight forwarder Flexport, sees an industry that already was changing and now needs to change some more. 

SPEAKER and INTERVIEWER: Manders is the chief operating officer at Flexport, where he leads operations, procurement and carrier relations. Before Flexport, he was at BCG, leading customer relations in its logistics and supply chain practice. Manders is interviewed by Steve Ferreira, the founder and CEO of Ocean Audit, a company that focuses on auditing the ocean freight supply chain to discover invoice errors.

KEY QUOTES FROM MANDERS:

“You can’t run this world with performance-based contracts on handshake agreements. You need technology to measure performance and hold each other accountable.”

“Not every product is born equal. Some products don’t need to go very fast. Every client has different requirements and there are a lot of different tools. The true value of a supply chain provider lies in our ability to use different tools to drive on-time performance.”

“Now we have a shortage of containers. In three months from now, we will have enough containers. It’s not that the world lacks containers. They’re in the wrong places. At some point the problem fixes itself.”

KEY QUOTE FROM FERREIRA:

“As we look over the next few months, there will definitely be winners and there will be losers. The winners will have the ability to look at clients and use technology and use performance-based contracting and really get the client to the right center of gravity. Some clients will hate it and some clients will love it.”

John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

