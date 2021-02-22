  • ITVI.USA
    13,288.720
    25.560
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.530
    0.140
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,252.010
    26.120
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.680
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,288.720
    25.560
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.530
    0.140
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,252.010
    26.120
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.680
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves LIVEFreightWaves LIVE: Events PodcastFreightWaves TVNewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

GSCW: WHAT THE TRUCK?!? — Hyliion’s battery breakthrough

Plus what the future of logistics looks like for Echo Global Logistics and Transporeon

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, February 22, 2021
0 1 1 minute read

This WTT?!? recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 1 focuses on the military, aerospace and manufacturing.

Dooner and The Dude host this special episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? during FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week and welcome some big-time guests to the WTT?!? stage.

Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy makes another appearance on the show to discuss the latest developments in Hyliion’s battery business (and manages to avoid any discussions of Taco Bell in the process). 

Dooner and The Dude host Doug Waggoner, CEO of Echo Global Logistics for a discussion of the role of technology in logistics and why it is so important for tech to cross borders and be accessible for all. 

Lastly, Patrick Pretorius, Transporeon director of business development, joins with his thoughts on the future of freight. He discusses how data is crucial to understanding market-changing events in real time and in the future, and what it will take to sync up transportation with the state of the world. 

WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is live for Global Supply Chain Week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, and you can register for the virtual conference here

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, February 22, 2021
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc