GSCW: WHAT THE TRUCK?!? — Hyliion’s battery breakthrough

This WTT?!? recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 1 focuses on the military, aerospace and manufacturing.

Dooner and The Dude host this special episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? during FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week and welcome some big-time guests to the WTT?!? stage.

Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy makes another appearance on the show to discuss the latest developments in Hyliion’s battery business (and manages to avoid any discussions of Taco Bell in the process).

Dooner and The Dude host Doug Waggoner, CEO of Echo Global Logistics for a discussion of the role of technology in logistics and why it is so important for tech to cross borders and be accessible for all.

Lastly, Patrick Pretorius, Transporeon director of business development, joins with his thoughts on the future of freight. He discusses how data is crucial to understanding market-changing events in real time and in the future, and what it will take to sync up transportation with the state of the world.

WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is live for Global Supply Chain Week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week

