GXO posts record Q3, ramps up North America growth strategy

GXO Logistics posted record revenue of $3.4 billion in the third quarter, up 8% year over year, with growth across all regions and a renewed strategic emphasis on expanding operations in North America.

The Greenwich, Connecticut company reported $801 million in U.S. revenue during the quarter, up from $771 million a year earlier.

CEO Patrick Kelleher, who took the helm in August, said North America has become a central priority as GXO targets market share in fast-growing industrial and technology supply chain sectors.

“North America represents one of the largest and fastest-growing logistics markets globally, with a total addressable market of more than $250 billion,” Kelleher told analysts during a call on Wednesday.