Has FMCSA’s Decade-Old Chameleon Carrier System Been Running on Autopilot?

A leaked Department of Transportation memo promising a revolutionary new approach to identifying chameleon carriers has set off alarm bells among industry observers who remember that federal regulators already built this exact system more than a decade ago.

The November 12 memo, written by Shaz Umer, Director of Strategic Initiatives in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology, outlines plans for a groundbreaking “data-driven severity matrix” to catch carriers that repeatedly shut down and reopen under new identities to evade enforcement.

The problem is simple: FMCSA already has that system. It’s called ARCHI, Application Review and Chameleon Investigation, and Congress allocated $3.5 million to build it back in 2012 following a damning Government Accountability Office report on carrier vetting failures.

So why is DoT circulating a 2025 memo that reads like they’re inventing something from scratch, with no mention of the system taxpayers already funded?

The story behind ARCHI starts in the worst possible place, preventable deaths that could have been avoided with proper carrier vetting. In 2008, a bus operated by a carrier with documented safety violations crashed near Sherman, Texas, killing 17 Vietnamese Catholics on a church trip. That same year, Virginia state trooper Kelly Linhart was struck and killed during a routine roadside inspection. Both crashes involved carriers that had gamed the system, shutting down operations after enforcement actions only to reopen under new names with the same unsafe drivers and equipment.

FMCSA’s vetting program at the time was pathetically inadequate. The agency was checking just 2% of new applicants, only bus companies and household goods movers, while the remaining 98% of freight carrier applications, the segment most likely to be involved in fatal crashes, faced minimal scrutiny.

Following the 2012 GAO report documenting these failures, Congress allocated $3.5 million specifically for FMCSA to develop automated detection systems. By June 2013, FMCSA submitted a detailed report to Congress describing its new ARCHI system.

According to that congressional report, ARCHI was designed to automatically screen every new carrier application using a sophisticated matching algorithm that examines business names and variations, physical and mailing addresses, phone and fax numbers, Federal Employer Identification Numbers, names of owners and key personnel, vehicle identification numbers, and commercial relationships.

The system assigns each application a “match score” based on similarities to existing carriers. Applications scoring 1.5 or higher trigger “motive” screening, which checks whether the previous carrier was involved in bankruptcy, fatal crashes, fines, out-of-service orders, or unsatisfactory safety ratings.

By 2016, ARCHI was fully operational. FMCSA officials stated the system had screened nearly 90,000 applicants and flagged approximately 8,000 as potential chameleon carriers.

Now compare that to what the November 2025 memo proposes. According to the leaked document, DoT wants to create a “data-driven severity matrix”, essentially a risk score, that identifies carriers whose behavior suggests they’re hiding behind new DoT numbers. The memo says analysts have reviewed SAFER and registration data and noticed “behavioral patterns that mirror the tactics used by high-risk carriers attempting to disguise operational identity.”

Those patterns include shared addresses, rapid turnover of DoT numbers, duplicate contact information, inconsistent equipment reporting, clusters of nearly identical companies in the same commercial corridors, and leased equipment appearing under multiple DoT numbers.

That’s the exact methodology ARCHI has been using since 2013. The memo even uses nearly identical language to the 2013 congressional report, stating that the next step is to “use these indicators to generate a severity score for every carrier, showing which ones are most likely to be fraudulent.”

The core methodology is identical. The data sources are the same. Even the stated goals are virtually interchangeable. The only substantive differences appear to be terminology changes; what was called ARCHI’s “match and motive scores” is now being rebranded as a “severity matrix”, and vague claims about expanded scope and integration with other systems.

What’s conspicuously absent from the 2025 memo is any mention of ARCHI itself, the 2013 congressional mandate, or the $3.5 million already spent building this system.

Is ARCHI still running? If so, why does DOT need to develop a system that already exists? If not, why did it stop, and why isn’t anyone talking about that? Has ARCHI been effective? The system was supposed to flag thousands of potential chameleon carriers, what happened to those flags? How many applications were actually denied? How many enforcement actions resulted?

FMCSA has consistently declined to provide specific data on ARCHI’s performance. When asked about chameleon carrier enforcement, agency officials typically say they’ve “taken aggressive steps” and point to expanded authority under MAP-21. Still, they won’t disclose how many applications ARCHI flags annually, how many flagged applications are denied, how many enforcement actions result from ARCHI detections, or what percentage of known chameleon carriers slip through anyway.

The Specialized Solutions case from Michigan illustrates why these questions matter. In 2016, investigators documented that Anvar Akhmedov had operated at least four trucking companies, three of which had been put out of service. A compliance review explicitly predicted that “Azda Logistics will most likely reincarnate itself as Specialized Solutions LLC to avoid an adverse safety rating or history.”

That’s exactly what happened. Despite clear documentation of the pattern and ARCHI’s supposed operational status, Akhmedov’s new company received operating authority. When confronted, he admitted switching company names to hide his troubled safety record from customers. As of today, Akhmedov appears to be connected to multiple active carriers, including Nextgen Heavy Haul, which has a vehicle-out-of-service rate of 42%, well above the national average, despite being in business for less than two years.

This is precisely the scenario ARCHI was built to prevent. The system’s apparent failure to catch obvious patterns suggests either that the technology doesn’t work as advertised, enforcement personnel aren’t acting on the flags it generates, or something else has gone fundamentally wrong with implementation.

While federal enforcement appears stuck in neutral, private industry has developed its own solutions. Companies like Freight Validate, SearchCarriers.com, and Genlogs have built tools that help shippers and brokers identify potential chameleon carriers. Genlogs uses tactics similar to intelligence agencies, deploying sensors across the country to track trucks and verify that carriers actually operate where and how they claim.

DAT developed a free Alias Search tool that allows users to check whether an address, phone number, or fax number has been previously used by a carrier that went out of business, combining current FMCSA data with historical data no longer publicly available.

The fact that private companies felt compelled to build these tools, and that shippers are willing to pay for them, suggests the federal system isn’t working as advertised. The private sector has invested more resources in solving this problem than the federal government appears to have deployed, despite receiving $3.5 million specifically for this purpose.

Both the 2013 report and the 2025 memo mention integrating chameleon carrier detection with the Unified Registration System. The 2013 report said full implementation would happen in 2015, “resources permitting.” It’s now 2025, URS still isn’t fully deployed, the chameleon carrier problem has gotten worse, and we’re seeing memos that read like regulators are starting from scratch.

This pattern, ambitious plans, promised timelines, resource caveats, indefinite delays, has become depressingly familiar in federal motor carrier safety enforcement. CSA scores, ELDs, entry-level driver training, and the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse; each reform was sold as transformative, each faced implementation challenges, and each left gaps that bad actors learned to exploit.

The human cost behind these bureaucratic failures is staggering. According to GAO data, from 2005 to 2010, chameleon carrier drivers were responsible for 3,561 injuries and 217 deaths. Chameleon carriers are three times more likely to be involved in crashes resulting in serious injury or fatality than other new applicant carriers. ARCHI was supposed to change that, it was sold as the technological shield that would prevent these operators from repeatedly victimizing the public.

More than a decade later, we’re reading memos that suggest federal regulators are still at the drawing board.

For legitimate carriers, this mess creates direct economic harm. Chameleon carriers undercut rates, drive up insurance costs for everyone, damage industry reputation, and create an uneven playing field in which rule-breakers gain a competitive advantage. Every chameleon carrier that gets authority despite red flags is a direct threat to compliant operations. Everyone who operates for months or years before being shut down does lasting damage to the freight ecosystem.

Before FMCSA moves forward with what the November 2025 memo describes, the agency owes Congress and the public clear answers. Is ARCHI currently operational? If yes, provide performance data showing how many applications have been screened, flagged, and denied since 2016. If no, when did it stop and why?

What happened to the $3.5 million Congress allocated in 2012? What specific deliverables did that money produce? How many chameleon carriers has FMCSA successfully identified and shut down since 2013? Why does the November 2025 memo read like ARCHI never existed? Is this bureaucratic amnesia, rebranding of a failed system, or something else?

What accountability exists for systems that cost millions, promise significant safety improvements, and then either fail or vanish without explanation? Why has URS implementation taken more than a decade when it was initially scheduled for 2015?

The chameleon carrier problem should have a straightforward solution. The data exists. The technology exists. The legal authority exists. Private companies have proven it can be done. What’s missing is the institutional will, continuity, and accountability actually to use the tools Congress paid for.

A leaked memo suggests DOT is preparing to launch a revolutionary data-driven system to catch chameleon carriers. But that system was already built with $3.5 million in taxpayer money back in 2012-2013. Either that original system works, in which case show us the results, or it doesn’t work, in which case explain why and what’s being done differently this time.

What we can’t have is federal officials acting like they’re breaking new ground when they’re walking paths that should have been cleared a decade ago, leaving bodies in their wake. The trucking industry has been begging FMCSA to address chameleon carriers for over a decade. Congress funded the solution in 2012. It’s now 2025, and we’re seeing memos that read like the problem was just discovered.

Right now, it looks an awful lot like taxpayers paid for dinner in 2012 and are being asked to pay the check again in 2025 for the same meal. Someone at DOT needs to explain what happened to ARCHI and why anyone should believe this “new” system will be any different.