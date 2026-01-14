Heavy haul freight exposes the limits of one-size-fits-all load boards

Load boards have always been a paradox of choice. Thousands of loads scroll by every hour, but for most carriers, only a small fraction are actually viable. For heavy haul operators, that mismatch isn’t just inefficient, it’s expensive.
Oversize and over-dimensional freight operates under a different set of rules than standard dry van or flatbed moves. Pricing a single load can involve permits across multiple states, escort requirements, route constraints, and compliance risks that don’t show up in a typical rate-per-mile calculation. One missed detail can turn a “good” load into a margin killer.
Yet for years, heavy haul carriers have been forced to adapt general-purpose load boards to a highly specialized business. That often meant juggling multiple tools, making assumptions under time pressure, and relying on experience to fill in gaps where data fell short.
Truckstop.com believes that approach has reached its limit.
This week, the Boise-based freight marketplace launched Heavy Haul Load Board Pro, a purpose-built platform designed specifically for oversize and over-dimensional carriers. The move reflects a broader shift in freight tech: away from showing users everything, and toward showing them only what actually matters.
“The problem isn’t a lack of data,” said Scott Moscrip, CEO and founder of Truckstop.com. “It’s that carriers are being asked to sort through information that doesn’t reflect how they actually work — especially in specialized segments where the cost of being wrong is high.”
Heavy haul pricing has always been less forgiving than other modes. Permit costs vary by state. Escort requirements can change by route. Certain roads are simply off-limits. Traditionally, carriers had to pull this information from multiple systems before deciding whether a load was even worth quoting. That fragmentation slowed decision-making and increased the likelihood of underpricing.
Heavy Haul Load Board Pro is designed to collapse that process into a single workflow. Loads can be filtered specifically for oversize, over-dimensional, and heavy haul equipment types. Search radii extend beyond 1,000 miles to reflect how specialized carriers actually operate. Permit requirements, escort needs, and route considerations are surfaced alongside load details, allowing carriers to generate more accurate quotes before they ever pick up the phone.
Just as important, key heavy haul details are visible directly in search results, reducing the time it takes to assess whether a load fits both operational constraints and margin targets.
That focus on speed and precision comes at a moment when margins across freight are under pressure. Volatile demand, rising operating costs, and tighter shipper scrutiny have made “close enough” pricing far riskier than it once was. For specialized carriers, the tolerance for error is even smaller.
Truckstop.com’s approach reflects a larger trend playing out across freight technology: personalization over volume. Rather than building ever-larger marketplaces, platforms are starting to segment users more intelligently, recognizing that a heavy haul carrier, a reefer operator, and a regional dry van fleet are solving fundamentally different problems.