Heavy haul freight exposes the limits of one-size-fits-all load boards

Load boards have always been a paradox of choice. Thousands of loads scroll by every hour, but for most carriers, only a small fraction are actually viable. For heavy haul operators, that mismatch isn’t just inefficient, it’s expensive.

Oversize and over-dimensional freight operates under a different set of rules than standard dry van or flatbed moves. Pricing a single load can involve permits across multiple states, escort requirements, route constraints, and compliance risks that don’t show up in a typical rate-per-mile calculation. One missed detail can turn a “good” load into a margin killer.

Yet for years, heavy haul carriers have been forced to adapt general-purpose load boards to a highly specialized business. That often meant juggling multiple tools, making assumptions under time pressure, and relying on experience to fill in gaps where data fell short.

Truckstop.com believes that approach has reached its limit.