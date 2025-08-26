Hexagon Agility secures major CNG truck order from Trayecto

Hexagon Agility has secured a major order to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for 100 heavy-duty trucks operated by Trayecto, Mexico’s largest trucking company. The deal is a big leap in clean transportation for Latin America. The natural gas vehicles feature Hexagon Agility’s largest available onboard CNG fueling system and the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine.

The deployment was made possible through collaboration with Kenworth Mexicana. The release describes the order as a major milestone and provides fleets with a viable alternative to diesel for heavy-duty, long-haul applications.

“This is a watershed moment for clean trucking in this region of the world, where fleets have long-awaited access to a viable alternative to diesel for heavy-duty, long-haul applications,” said Eric Bippus, Chief Commercial Officer for Hexagon Agility in the press release.

The trucks will be equipped with one of Hexagon Agility’s two largest onboard CNG fuel systems available, enabling a driving range exceeding 1,000 kilometers, depending on payload and terrain. For Trayecto, this extended range capability is critical for maintaining operational efficiency while significantly reducing emissions across their fleet operations.