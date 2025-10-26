Hong Kong salvage team pulls sections of cargo jet from sea

Salvage experts have retrieved the tail section, one engine, landing gear and the flight data recorder from the AirACT freighter aircraft that skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport last Sunday, the airport authority said.

Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority is investigating the accident with help from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

Authorities are utilizing two barges for the collection effort next to the North Runway. The salvage team conducted an underwater sonar survey before divers were sent into the water to find pieces of the aircraft, the airport authority said in a news release.

Flight operations have remained normal most of the week since the accident, which occurred when the Boeing 747-400 cargo jet operated by AirACT under contract to Emirates lost control and went off the runway and into the sea. The plane hit a security car patrolling a perimeter road. The two occupants of the car were killed when the car was knocked into the sea. The crew of the aircraft escaped without injury.