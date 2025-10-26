Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Hong Kong salvage team pulls sections of cargo jet from sea

Eric Kulisch
A salvage barge lifts the fuselage of an AirACT 747-400 freighter aircraft from the sea next to the North Runway at Hong Kong International Airport. (Photo: Hong Kong Airport Authority)
Key Takeaways:

  • An AirACT freighter skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport into the sea, killing two occupants of a security car it hit.
  • Salvage experts have recovered key aircraft components, including the tail section, an engine, landing gear, and the flight data recorder.
  • The accident is under investigation by the Hong Kong Air Accident Investigation Authority, with assistance from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
  • Flight operations at the airport remained largely normal throughout the week, though the North Runway was temporarily closed for recovery efforts.
Salvage experts have retrieved the tail section, one engine, landing gear and the flight data recorder from the AirACT freighter aircraft that skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport last Sunday, the airport authority said.

Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority is investigating the accident with help from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board. 

Authorities are utilizing two barges for the collection effort next to the North Runway. The salvage team conducted an underwater sonar survey before divers were sent into the water to find pieces of the aircraft, the airport authority said in a news release.

Flight operations have remained normal most of the week since the accident, which occurred when the Boeing 747-400 cargo jet operated by AirACT under contract to Emirates lost control and went off the runway and into the sea. The plane hit a security car patrolling a perimeter road. The two occupants of the car were killed when the car was knocked into the sea. The crew of the aircraft escaped without injury.

The North Runway was temporarily closed while the barges, which have large cranes on them, conducted work. 

AirACT is based in Turkey.

