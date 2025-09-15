Kalitta Air prepares to fly first-ever converted 777 cargo jet

Kalitta Air, a Michigan-based all-cargo airline, in October plans to begin operating the world’s first two Boeing 777-300 aircraft retrofitted from passenger to cargo configuration, marking a new aftermarket production source that analysts say will provide needed long-haul capacity as a large portion of the existing widebody freighter fleet ages out.

The aircraft, which are part of a larger seven-aircraft order, arrived at Kalitta’s maintenance facility in Oscoda, Michigan, on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from Kalitta Air and AerCap (NYSE: AER), which is leasing the freighters to the airline. The planes will receive finishing touches in Oscoda before entering service.

Israel Aerospace Industries delivered the 777-300s more than five years after launching the 777-300 freighter conversion program, in partnership with AerCap. The lessor is supplying used 777s from its portfolio that have reached their useful life as passenger aircraft.

IAI recently obtained certification for the structural design changes from the Federal Aviation Administration and Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority in late August. Conversion work includes stripping the cabin interior and installing reinforced floor beams and panels, a wide cargo door, a protective barrier behind the cockpit and a cargo handling system for maneuvering large containers.