Boeing raises outlook for widebody freighters as 777-8 production begins

Boeing on Monday officially began production of the 777-8 freighter by drilling the first hole into a wing spar, while Airbus reached another milestone in building its new A350 freighter as the companies gear up competition for sales of large cargo jets.

The developments come after Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently downgraded its 20-year forecast for air cargo volumes to 3.7% compounded annual growth from 4.1% in its 2024 commercial market outlook. Boeing also predicts total freighter aircraft entering the market by 2044 will be 2,900, up slightly from the 2,845 projection in last year’s report.

The lower traffic forecast reflects a higher annual growth in the 2024 base year of 11% and lower long-term economic estimates, Boeing spokesman Ted Land explained. The airfreight market experienced a strong recovery in 2024, driven by cross-border e-commerce demand, after an 18-month downturn.

Boeing projects a 67% increase in the global freighter fleet by 2044, including 885 large widebody aircraft like the 777-8 and the A350 — up from 810 in the prior estimate. Total freighter production increased by 55 units despite a drop of nearly 100 narrowbody freighters over 20 years.