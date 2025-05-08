China Airlines finalizes deal for 4 Boeing 777-8 cargo aircraft

Taiwan-based China Airlines has placed a firm order for 14 777X widebody aircraft – four 777-8 cargo jets and 10 777-9 passenger aircraft – Boeing announced Thursday.

The airline, a longtime operator of the Boeing 777 and 747-400 aircraft, will use the aircraft on long-haul flights to North America and Europe. It also has rights to purchase four additional 777-8 freighters and five 777-9 passenger jets.

China Airlines announced its intention in December to buy 14 next-generation 777 aircraft for $11.9 billion, primarily to renew the passenger and freighter fleets. Airlines typically receive significant discounts from list prices for large orders. The transaction was finalized in March and logged on Boeing’s order book as from an undisclosed customer.

China Airlines also ordered 10 Airbus A350-1000 widebody passenger aircraft in early April.



