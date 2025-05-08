China Airlines finalizes deal for 4 Boeing 777-8 cargo aircraft

Taiwan-based China Airlines has placed a firm order for 14 777X widebody aircraft – four 777-8 cargo jets and 10 777-9 passenger aircraft – Boeing announced Thursday.
The airline, a longtime operator of the Boeing 777 and 747-400 aircraft, will use the aircraft on long-haul flights to North America and Europe. It also has rights to purchase four additional 777-8 freighters and five 777-9 passenger jets.
China Airlines announced its intention in December to buy 14 next-generation 777 aircraft for $11.9 billion, primarily to renew the passenger and freighter fleets. Airlines typically receive significant discounts from list prices for large orders. The transaction was finalized in March and logged on Boeing’s order book as from an undisclosed customer.
China Airlines also ordered 10 Airbus A350-1000 widebody passenger aircraft in early April.
The 777-9 passenger jets will replace an existing fleet of 10 777-300ERS and add incremental capacity. China Airlines has more than 80 aircraft in its fleet, including nine Boeing 777-200 freighters and eight 747-400 freighters, but has said it will gradually phase out the older quad-engine jumbo jets.
The carrier said it was attracted to the 777-8 freighter by its payload and range capabilities, as well as interoperability with the current Boeing twin-engine freighters in the fleet. The 777-8 can carry nearly as much cargo as a 747-400 but has 30% improved fuel efficiency, 25% better operating costs per ton and up to a 60% smaller area for noise impact on the ground, according to Boeing.
Boeing has received more than 520 orders for the 777X family, including more than 50 for the 777-8 freighter.
No timetable was given for delivery of the 777X aircraft to China Airlines. Commercial production of the 777X family has been delayed for years by technical issues, strikes, the pandemic and other factors. Boeing now anticipates first delivery of the 777-9 passenger jet in 2026 and the 777-8 in 2028. Qatar Airways is the launch customer for the freighter.
Click here for more FreightWaves and American Shipper articles by Eric Kulisch.
Contact: ekulisch@freightwaves.com, @ericreports on X and on LinkedIn
