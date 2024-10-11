Boeing to sunset 767 freighter program, slow 777X rollout amid strike

Boeing said Friday afternoon it will stop production of the 767 freighter in 2027, sooner than expected, and won’t have the next-generation 777-8 freighter ready for commercial use until 2028, at least a year later than previously scheduled, as the company looks to stem financial losses amid a month-long machinists strike.

Management also announced it will take a $3 billion pre-tax charge on the 777X and 767 programs, lay off about 10% of its workforce and report a third-quarter loss of $9.97 per share. About 17,000 workers will be let go.

The cut in freighter production schedules is a potential problem for the air cargo industry, which faces a growing shortfall in international widebody freighter capacity as many aircraft reach retirement age and shipping demand grows at a forecast annual rate of about 4%.

Boeing (NYSE: BA) said it now anticipates first delivery of the 777-9 passenger jet in 2026 and the 777-8 in 2028. It is recognizing an unexpected expense of $2.6 billion against earnings in the third quarter because of the delay. The schedule is being pushed back because of an updated assessment that certification of the modernized 777 jetliner will take longer than planned and delays associated with the strike by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.



