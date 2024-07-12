Maersk Air Cargo receives first 777 freighter aircraft

The cargo airline owned by Danish shipping powerhouse A.P. Moller-Maersk will soon deploy its first Boeing 777 freighter on an existing route between Europe and China, injecting a dose of capacity as businesses face limited access to dedicated freighter service in a tight market.

Maersk Air Cargo accepted its first 777 freighter from Boeing following a handover ceremony in Seattle, the company announced Friday. The aircraft is scheduled to arrive at its home base in Billund, Denmark, on Saturday. Maersk said the second of two freighters on order will be delivered later this quarter.

The 777s will be deployed between Billund and Hangzhou, China – a route currently served daily with Boeing 767 aircraft. The 777 schedule will start with three weekly flights and increase to six flights per week when the second jet joins the Maersk fleet. Maersk didn’t give a specific date for entry into service, but both planes are expected to be ready for the upcoming peak shipping season.

Executives said the large 777s will increase operating efficiency because of their ability to carry more goods than the 767, which is a medium widebody freighter.



