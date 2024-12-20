China Airlines to buy Boeing 777-8 freighters

Taiwan’s China Airlines will order four Boeing 777-8 freighters, a next-generation plane that isn’t expected to reach the market until 2028, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The airline said it would also buy 10 each of the Boeing 777-9 passenger jet and 10 Airbus A350-1000s. The total value of the transactions is $11.9 billion, although airlines typically get discounts for large orders. Each of the 777-8 freighters will cost up to $519 million.

The passenger jets will replace an existing fleet of 10 777-300ERs and provide capability for future growth.

China Airlines has more than 80 aircraft in its fleet, including nine Boeing 777-200 freighters and eight 747-400, but has said it will gradually phase out the older quad-engine jumbo jets.



