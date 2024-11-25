‘No big bang’ for peak season air cargo business

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The peak season for air cargo increasingly looks like it will be quite healthy, but without the normal bounce typical at the end of the year. Rates haven’t climbed as high as expected considering the robust demand and limited available cargo space on aircraft.

The main reason for the flat busy season is that the air cargo market has been churning along at a high level all year, without seasonal dips. One explanation is many shippers planned ahead by frontloading inventory to avoid delays and uncertainty from ongoing ocean shipping constraints and a fall dockworkers strike in the United States, as well as extremely tight air capacity from Asia caused by e-commerce platforms reserving freighter space for themselves.

The supply-demand imbalance pushed load factors up 4 points last month to 63%.

And peak season might even be stalling early. Demand in the second week of November was up 4% year over year, according to freight analytics firm Xeneta and Susquehanna Financial Group. That compares to 12% volume growth year to date through September and 11% growth in October. Global spot market prices are up 20% year over year, but the growth momentum has slowed from 25% in September. And the latest data shows rates on core Southeast Asia-North America lanes declined week over week. Hong Kong rates dipped 2%, the first decline since the start of the traditional peak season and Shanghai rates were down 6% – the second weekly decline in a row.



