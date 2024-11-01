Trans-Pacific market lifts Air Canada cargo results

Air Canada said Friday that cargo revenue grew 18% to 253 million Canadian dollars ($181.8 million) in the third quarter on the back of higher yields and shipment volume carried on large passenger aircraft operating in the trans-Pacific market.

“The overall cargo environment is quite favorable. I would say it’s quite favorable in Asia-Pacific. We see similar trends in India,” said Mark Galardo, president of cargo, during a call-in briefing with analysts about the company’s earnings. “And those really kind of stand out in terms of weakness or any areas of concern, none at this time. And we think this cargo tailwind continues into Q4 and the early part of next year.”

His comments echo the head of DHL Global Forwarding in the Americas, who said last month that air exports from Asia to North America are expected to remain strong into the first quarter.

Higher revenues from six Boeing 767-300 converted freighters on North and South American routes also contributed to the higher cargo revenue, which was partly offset by lower revenue in the trans-Atlantic market, according to Air Canada’s (TSX: AC) earnings report.



