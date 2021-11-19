Hot Shots: Floods, cool clouds, flipped trucks and more

Every Friday, FreightWaves takes a look at the past week or so in social media, highlighting images in trucking, transportation and weather. This week features washed out roads and rails in the Pacific Northwest, rare horseshoe clouds, 18-wheelers tipped over by winds in Montana and more.

Water, water everywhere

Relentless rounds of heavy rain have recently soaked the Pacific Northwest, from Washington to British Columbia. It was the culmination of a series of storms that hit the region over several days, finally ending early this week. The end results were major flooding, mudslides and road closures.

Sumas begins the tough job of cleaning up after 75% of the town was flooded with as much as 6 feet of water, but listen to their tales of resilience: https://t.co/hnYEZCipmb #wawx pic.twitter.com/14oINSzLTN — Scott Sistek (@ScottSeattleWx) November 18, 2021

The hardest-hit areas were from northern Washington to Vancouver, Canada, where roads and rails were washed out on sections of U.S. Highway 101, as well as several Canadian highways. The flooding was so severe that rail service was shut down to and from the Port of Vancouver, the largest port in Canada.

Horseshoes in the sky

Mesmerizing horseshoe clouds were spotted Tuesday in Livingston, Montana, about 25 miles east of Bozeman. These are so unusual that they’re one of the rarest documented cloud formations, even in the age of social media.

Saw this cloud yesterday from the Livingston side of the hill. Can #mtwx explain it to me? Seems to be losing its unique shape by third pic. pic.twitter.com/txQVRJ6Fd0 November 16, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, this cloud formation occurs when rotating air or shearing horizontal winds create spin. Shear occurs when winds change speed and direction with altitude. Gently rising air can then force the spinning part of the cloud upward, forming the horseshoe shape.

Montana madness

Wicked winds swept across the Plains this week, toppling tractor-trailers in their path. Some of the strongest winds hit Big Sky Country, where 18-wheelers tipped over along U.S. Highway 2 in Browning. The National Weather Service told FreightWaves that gusts Monday reached 72 mph in this area.

There are multiple semi-trucks blown over outside of Browning right now. As we head into tonight and tomorrow morning, the wind is going to be getting even stronger, so please use extreme caution if you are traveling in a high-profile vehicle/traveling with a trailer. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/Y0dTXEMbiO — Ryan Dennis (@RyanDennisWX) November 15, 2021

Because of high winds, transportation officials shut down a stretch of Interstate 90 Tuesday to high-profile vehicles between Sheridan and Buffalo, Wyoming. At one point that day, gusts exceeded 90 mph. At various times this week, powerful winds also hit parts of the Dakotas.

Lake life

Anyone who lives downwind of the Great Lakes knows that lake-effect snows are simply a fact of life. They usually form in fairly narrow bands when cold air flows over the relatively warm lake waters. They can be quite intense in winter, with accumulations of more than 12 inches as well as whiteout conditions.

About the width of my hand including thumb (about 3.5") on the truck. About half of that sitting on the warm ground. Oh and I heard swans flying too. 🥰 #firstsnow #ohwx #clewx pic.twitter.com/eHcrM6N027 November 19, 2021

In mid-November, lake-effect snowstorms are typically weaker. The first round of the season cranked up over the past few days, dumping 3 to 5 inches from the Cleveland suburbs to portions of Upstate New York.

Beauty shot

This week’s beauty shots feature bright fall foliage in Central Park in New York City.

This week, Central Park Fall Foliage colors are so spectacular! pic.twitter.com/i8odocpRrC — Katherine (@KatherineYoun2) November 18, 2021

