  • ITVI.USA
    15,041.760
    67.090
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.894
    -0.016
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.140
    0.240
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,000.680
    57.190
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,041.760
    67.090
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.894
    -0.016
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.140
    0.240
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,000.680
    57.190
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
American ShipperCanadaMaritimeNewsSupply ChainsTop Stories

Flooding cuts off Port of Vancouver rail service

Terminal disruptions, vessel delays expected after storm shuts down portions of CN, CP network

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 16, 2021
1 minute read
The Port of Vancouver isn't reachable by CN and CP trains because of flooding. (Photo: Mike W./Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0)

Flooding and landslides in British Columbia have cut off the Port of Vancouver from all rail services as officials warned on Tuesday of forthcoming vessel delays and disruptions to terminal operations.

Significant portions of CN (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) rail lines serving the port — Canada’s largest — were shut down after heavy rain pounded the province and the Pacific Northwest. The consequences likely will be felt throughout the Canadian supply chain, adding delays for shipments of everything from containers to bulk commodities. 

“Vessel delays and heightened anchorage demand are expected due to disruptions to terminal operations,” port spokesperson Matti Polychronis wrote in an email. “We are working closely with our terminal operators, railways, and all levels of government to understand the impacts of these delays on terminal operations and to develop a recovery plan.”

As of Tuesday night, the port reported 32 vessels at anchor.

Over the summer, Vancouver was hit with another major disruption to rail service caused by wildfires. It led to significant backlogs that were felt for weeks.

The disruption comes as Vancouver handles record amounts of cargo. The port reported a 24% increase in container volumes and a 7% increase in overall cargo volumes for the first six months of 2021.

More coverage

Click for more articles by Nate Tabak

Tags
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 16, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

3 Comments

  1. I must give my thanks to Ashley, who posted here last week comment About system she uses to earn onlin℮… I’ve got my first check total of $15550💵, pretty cool. i Am so excited, this is the first time i Actually earned something. i am going to work even harder new And i can’t wait for next week payment. go to home tab

    For more detail…………..👉 http://www.workssilver.com

    Reply

  2. I am now making over $15k every month just by doing an easy j0b 0nl!ne from home using my laptop. I am a student and after my college just doing this easy j0b for maximum 2 hrs a day. Very easy to do j0b and earn!ng from this are much bettrt than other office j0bs. Everybody can now get this and start making extra dollars 0nl!ne by just follow instructions on this s!te……

    HERE ——–>> Www.Salary23.Com۵

    The Word (” ۵ “) is not with web address…

    Reply

  3. I basically make about $14,000 to $18,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web…

    HERE ——–>> Www.Salary23.Com۵

    The Word (” ۵ “) is not with web address…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.