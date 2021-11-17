Flooding cuts off Port of Vancouver rail service
Terminal disruptions, vessel delays expected after storm shuts down portions of CN, CP network
Flooding and landslides in British Columbia have cut off the Port of Vancouver from all rail services as officials warned on Tuesday of forthcoming vessel delays and disruptions to terminal operations.
Significant portions of CN (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) rail lines serving the port — Canada’s largest — were shut down after heavy rain pounded the province and the Pacific Northwest. The consequences likely will be felt throughout the Canadian supply chain, adding delays for shipments of everything from containers to bulk commodities.
“Vessel delays and heightened anchorage demand are expected due to disruptions to terminal operations,” port spokesperson Matti Polychronis wrote in an email. “We are working closely with our terminal operators, railways, and all levels of government to understand the impacts of these delays on terminal operations and to develop a recovery plan.”
As of Tuesday night, the port reported 32 vessels at anchor.
Over the summer, Vancouver was hit with another major disruption to rail service caused by wildfires. It led to significant backlogs that were felt for weeks.
The disruption comes as Vancouver handles record amounts of cargo. The port reported a 24% increase in container volumes and a 7% increase in overall cargo volumes for the first six months of 2021.
More coverage
- Floods trigger road closures in Pacific Northwest
- Port of Vancouver feels squeeze from CN, CP wildfire backlog
- Maersk and Canadian Pacific open Vancouver transload facility
3 Comments
I must give my thanks to Ashley, who posted here last week comment About system she uses to earn onlin℮… I’ve got my first check total of $15550💵, pretty cool. i Am so excited, this is the first time i Actually earned something. i am going to work even harder new And i can’t wait for next week payment. go to home tab
For more detail…………..👉 http://www.workssilver.com
I am now making over $15k every month just by doing an easy j0b 0nl!ne from home using my laptop. I am a student and after my college just doing this easy j0b for maximum 2 hrs a day. Very easy to do j0b and earn!ng from this are much bettrt than other office j0bs. Everybody can now get this and start making extra dollars 0nl!ne by just follow instructions on this s!te……
HERE ——–>> Www.Salary23.Com۵
The Word (” ۵ “) is not with web address…
I basically make about $14,000 to $18,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web…
HERE ——–>> Www.Salary23.Com۵
The Word (” ۵ “) is not with web address…