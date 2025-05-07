Houthis deny Trump’s claim of Red Sea ceasefire

The rebel militia that has brought Western-based Red Sea shipping to a halt said it has not agreed to cease attacks on vessels transiting the Middle East trade route.

The statements Tuesday by Yemen’s Houthi militia contradicted comments by President Donald Trump, who said during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House that “they didn’t want to fight anymore. They have capitulated, but more importantly, we will take their word. They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore.”

The Houthis, who have attacked shipping they claim is linked to Israel since late 2023, dismissed Trump’s assertions.

“Abdulsalam confirmed that the U.S. had sent messages through Oman asking Yemen to halt military operations targeting the Israeli entity. However, he emphasized that Yemen’s stance remains unchanged,” Houthi media reported.



