Updated shipping bill calls for 250-vessel US cargo fleet

Revised shipping legislation aimed at revitalizing the domestic maritime industry calls for creation of a fleet of 250 U.S.-flag cargo vessels, and federal funding to aid shipbuilding development.

The bipartisan SHIPS for America Act was reintroduced Wednesday at a press conference by co-sponsors Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Todd Young of Indiana, and Reps. Trent Kelly, also of Indiana, and John Garamendi of California.

The legislation, initially introduced in December 2024, aims to strengthen American sealift capacity, rebuild domestic shipbuilding and develop a robust maritime workforce.

It will be introduced in two parts in the Senate: the SHIPS for America Act and the Building SHIPS in America Act.



