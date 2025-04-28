‘No way’ US can recoup lost China container imports: Analyst

While the China trade embargo instigated by President Donald Trump’s tariff war has focused on the evolving collapse of eastbound trans-Pacific container volumes to the United States, a closer look at the intersection of China’s share of tonnage and specific goods moving through U.S. ports paints an even more devastating picture.

According to Census Bureau data, the list of American ports that processed the most containerized imports from China in 2024 was led by Los Angeles, at 22,237,485 million metric tons, or 51%, of the port’s total 43,912,894 tons of global cargo. China accounted for 8,341,200 tons, or 61%, of a total 13,592,209 tons through the neighboring Port of Long Beach, the second-highest total. Newark, New Jersey, was third and the leading East Coast gateway at 7,520,488 tons, a 23% share, of a total 32,995,507 tons.

China’s share among other major container ports was 47% through Tacoma, Washington, 37% through Oakland, California, 36% through Seattle, 21% through Charleston, South Carolina and 18% through Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia.

(Chart: Jason Miller/LinkedIn)

The scope of China’s share of all tonnage by commodity, according to the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS), shows its dominance across top import categories. China’s share, ranked in descending tonnage, is topped by items made of plastic including toys, household goods and personal care items, 46%; residential and office furniture, 46%; nuclear reactors, 41%; electronics ranging from big screen TVs to electric blankets, 40%; iron and steel goods, 47%; and toys and sports equipment, 88%.



