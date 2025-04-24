Trans-Pacific container rates stable as trade war rages

While shipments from China crater in President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war, ocean container rates have yet to fully reflect the collapse in trans-Pacific volumes.

Freight rates from Shanghai, China’s busiest container port complex, to Los Angeles, the largest U.S. import gateway, fell 2% to $2,617 per 40-foot container, according to analyst Drewry’s latest World Container Index released Thursday.

Shanghai to New York decreased 3%, or $95, to $3,611.

Rates from Los Angeles to Shanghai remained stable.