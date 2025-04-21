Trans-Pacific blank sailings soar as ocean shipments plunge

In recent weeks, the container shipping industry has seen significant changes in scheduled vessel capacity, particularly on routes connecting Asia to North America, in response to the volatile trade climate and the rapidly changing tariff situation.

SONAR’s Container Atlas data indicates a 20% decline in China order bookings year on year through mid-April, as shippers mull shifts to Vietnam and other manufacturing centers in the region.

“Our distributors have been urging us to order, order, order, to get ahead of tariffs,” an independent housewares retailer told FreightWaves. “I told them we have enough inventory as it is but it is starting to feel like they’re taking advantage.

“But at some point we’re going to have to manage through this tariff mishegas,” she said, using the Yiddish term for craziness.



