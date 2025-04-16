Analyst warns of ‘carnage’ on shifts in container shipping

Significant shifts in the container shipping marked by record-breaking capacity and unexpected rate increases are pointing to potential severe near-term disruptions.

Capacity from the Far East to North Europe is set to reach an all-time high in mid-April, according to data from analyst Xeneta. This surge surpasses the previous record set during the height of pandemic disruptions in November 2021, when capacity hit 336,800 twenty-foot equivalent units.

Simultaneously, average spot rates on this route had increased by 4.8% as of Tuesday, reaching $2,457 per forty-foot equivalent unit. The Mediterranean route has seen an even steeper rise, with rates jumping 6.8% to $3,270 per FEU.

“We are looking at record-breaking container shipping capacity leaving the Far East for North Europe this week, which means carriers know something is boiling,” said Peter Sand, Xeneta’s chief analyst, in a research note. “This suggests a nervous market, but the demand must also be there to put upward pressure on rates.”



